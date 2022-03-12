Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Panthers to make aggressive offer to acquire Texans quarterback, per reports

The Carolina Panthers haven’t shied away from their pursuit of Deshaun Watson, showcasing curiosity within the Houston Texans quarterback lengthy earlier than a grand jury determined he would not face legal expenses for his alleged sexual misconduct. With a part of the investigation resolved, Carolina is anticipated to make an “aggressive” supply for Watson as soon as he waives his no-trade clause (per ESPN).

Carolina tried to commerce for Watson earlier than the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct in therapeutic massage classes got here to mild. The continued instances made it tough for the league and the Texans to take any motion concerning a potential suspension or commerce, which halted commerce discussions with the Panthers (or any crew). Watson was not positioned on the Commissioner’s Exempt Record as a result of the league could not conclude {that a} main violation occurred.

Carolina will nonetheless pursue Watson if a potential suspension is looming, because the NFL might decide Watson violated the league’s private code of conduct. The Panthers have been unsettled at quarterback since Matt Rhule took over as head coach within the 2020 season, taking an opportunity on Sam Darnold final season. Darnold accomplished simply 59.9% of his passes for two,527 yards with 9 landing and 13 interceptions (71.9 ranking) in 12 video games for the Panthers final season.

With Rhule sporting a 10-23 document after two seasons in Carolina and in dire want of a powerful season to salvage his job, the Panthers’ pursuit of an improved choice at quarterback is critical.

Watson’s soccer resume is completed for a quarterback that simply turned 26 final yr. He is the primary participant in NFL historical past to document consecutive seasons with 25-plus passing touchdowns and five-plus dashing touchdowns. Watson can also be the primary participant in NFL historical past to surpass 10,000 profession passing yards and 1,000 profession dashing yards in his first 40 profession video games and the primary participant in league historical past to document over 70 passing touchdowns and 15 dashing touchdowns in his first 40 video games.

Watson led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and yards per try (8.9) in 2020, his final full season. He owns a profession passer ranking of 104.5, trailing solely Patrick Mahomes for the best in NFL historical past.

The Panthers are certainly one of a number of groups believed to be excited about Watson, becoming a member of the Buccaneers, Saints, and Eagles as different groups reportedly prepared to amass the three-time Professional Bowl quarterback.