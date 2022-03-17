Deshaun Watson trade rumors: QB has interest in 49ers, but San Francisco content with Trey Lance, per report

Deshaun Watson has reportedly met with 4 totally different groups interested by buying and selling for him, however the star Texans quarterback additionally has eyes on one other franchise. As the beginning of 2022 NFL free company nears, Watson has privately expressed curiosity in taking part in for the 49ers, in line with NFL Media’s Jim Trotter. It is doable San Francisco could be keen to have interaction in commerce talks for the previous Professional Bowler, who nonetheless faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct, however the 49ers should not at present pursuing Watson, Trotter added, and haven’t any plans to take action due to their contentment with second-year QB Trey Lance.

“Are the 49ers in on Deshaun Watson? Not at this level; it’s not one thing they’re pursuing,” Trotter wrote Wednesday. “However there may very well be a situation during which that adjustments: First, Deshaun and his group must drive the bus and create an setting during which the 49ers consider they’ve a reputable shot at touchdown (him) … (He) and his group would primarily have to inform (the Texans) that he’ll solely waive his no-trade (clause) for (the 49ers). “If Crew Watson had been to get (Houston) to rethink its calls for and create an setting during which (San Francisco) has a reputable likelihood of touchdown Watson, then the 49ers could be keen to have interaction (as a result of) Watson is that good,” Trotter added. “However right now the 49ers should not interested by creating pointless drama. They like Trey Lance and are pleased with him … (They) should not pursuing him. But when he had been to create a situation during which he may fall into their laps, issues would get fascinating.”

At this level, stories have indicated Watson’s likeliest touchdown spots are the Browns, Panthers and Saints. The QB, who may additionally face an NFL suspension in 2022, has reportedly met with the Falcons as properly, however CBS Sports activities NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday that Atlanta is not essentially a reputable contender. Watson remains to be hesitant to decide to Cleveland and Carolina as his subsequent vacation spot, La Canfora added, making New Orleans a perceived front-runner in commerce talks.

The 49ers, in the meantime, are anticipated to commerce incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo sooner or later this offseason, with Lance set to take over underneath middle. San Francisco traded as much as choose Lance No. three general within the 2021 draft.