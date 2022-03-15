Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Texans decline Colts’ attempt to speak with star QB, per report

One factor is seemingly sure because it pertains to Deshaun Watson’s future: he will not be spending it within the AFC South division. The Texans, who’re at present fielding commerce gives for his or her former Professional Bowl quarterback, declined the Colts’ try to talk with Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Whereas the Colts will not be buying and selling him to a fellow AFC South group, Watson will meet with the Saints and Panthers — two NFC South division groups — on Monday evening, in accordance the CBS Sports activities NFL insider Josina Anderson. Based on Anderson, Watson additionally plans to satisfy with extra groups on Tuesday.

New Orleans went 9-Eight final season, its first 12 months with out Drew Brees below heart since 2005. The Panthers, following a promising 3-Zero begin, received simply two of their last 14 video games in Matt Rhule’s second season as head coach.

Watson missed all the 2021 season after requesting a commerce final offseason. Throughout that point, he grew to become the topic of 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct in therapeutic massage periods and was additionally dealing with 9 legal prices. On Friday, a grand jury in Texas decided that Watson is not going to face prices on the legal complaints following a police investigation into these civil lawsuits.

In 2020 (his final energetic season within the NFL), Watson led the NFL with 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He earned three consecutive Professional Bowl nods from 2018-20 whereas serving to lead Houston to the playoffs in 2018-19.

The Colts are in the hunt for a quarterback after buying and selling Carson Wentz to the Commanders late final week. Indianapolis’ choices have been made extra restricted Monday when former Bears beginning quarterback Mitchell Trubisky agreed to phrases on a two-year cope with the Steelers. The free agent quarterback pool thinned much more after Teddy Bridgewater reportedly agreed to phrases on a one-year cope with the Dolphins.