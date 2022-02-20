Houston

Deshaun Watson will have special hearing on Monday, sources say

February 20, 2022
Al Lindsey
The sources say the hearing is to see if Watson’s deposition can be delayed until all 22 of his accusers have been deposed. Watson was scheduled to have his deposition on Tuesday.

A number of depositions for the accusers have been delayed or canceled for different reasons, according to sources who are not authorized to speak publicly on the proceedings.

Now it appears Watson’s representatives want to push back the quarterback’s deposition until all of his accusers have been deposed.

The special hearing on that motion is scheduled for 2 p.m Monday.





