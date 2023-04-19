DeSoto ISD: Backpack rule for rest of the 2022-2023 school year





The rule of one of few new procedures intended to restrict any possible distractions till the finish of the year.

DESOTO, Texas — A North Texas school district is having a look to steer clear of any end-of-the-year distractions, and they’re enforcing a couple of new procedures to lend a hand achieve this. Last Friday, DeSoto Independent School District officials announced that no scholars in the sixth grade or upper are allowed to have backpacks for the rest of the school year. The rule is going into impact on Monday, April 24. Students will probably be allowed to hold a small, sandwich-bag-sized seize or a pencil bag to hold the rest for non-public hygiene merchandise. The backpack rule is one of a couple of procedures deliberate by way of the district in hopes of a clean finish to the school year. DeSoto ISD Parents and Families: In order to cut back any possible distractions and considerations and to facilitate a clean… Posted by way of DeSoto ISD on Friday, April 14, 2023 Campuses will probably be extremely monitored by way of DeSoto ISD safety personnel and district-level personnel participants skilled in security and safety. The district safety personnel will probably be holding watch inside of, out of doors, and round all campuses. Safety-trained personnel participants will use video surveillance to watch any not unusual spaces. If wanted, the district can have central and make stronger participants come to campuses for further make stronger and supervision of scholars. DeSoto ISD additionally needs restricted hallway site visitors all through the school day and they’re asking oldsters to select up their scholars once conceivable at the finish of on a daily basis. “DeSoto ISD is committed to maintaining a learning environment that is safe and productive and that supports the criminal prosecution of any individual who threatens harm to our students, staff, and campuses,” the district wrote of their announcement. Any oldsters with questions on the adjustments are requested to succeed in out to their kid’s campus.

