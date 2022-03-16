Desperate Minnesota family trying to bring home son they say was detained by Russia after Ukraine invasion

Cannon Falls, Minnesota — The household of a Minnesota man says their son was taken by Russian troops as he was attempting to flee Ukraine, reports CBS Minnesota. Tyler Jacob, 28, is from Winona, Minnesota, southeast of Minneapolis, and was in Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the nation.

His father, John Quinn, of Cannon Falls, is determined to get Jacob again dwelling.

He instructed CBS Minnesota his son moved from Winona to Ukraine final summer season and was educating English in Kherson.

“He met a woman over there, fell in love, obtained married, and now we’re in a multitude,” he stated.

However after the struggle began, Quinn stated, the household was getting “calls in the midst of the evening saying bombs are falling, planes are preventing within the air. Simply stuff you by no means thought you’d need to hear about.”

Quinn stated Jacob obtained on an evacuation bus for foreigners headed to Turkey on Saturday. However the bus was stopped by Russian troopers at a checkpoint in Crimea and Jacob was detained.

“It is heartbreaking that your baby must undergo one thing like that,” Quinn stated.

Being the one American on board, and the one one detained, Quinn fears his son is getting used as a pawn for Russian propaganda, particularly after he confirmed up on Russian media.

“They finally made a video with him as the topic about how properly they had been treating the prisoners over there; it is coronary heart wrenching,” Quinn stated.

Whereas he does not know the place Jacob is, he is aware of he is drained and scared.

In an announcement, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar stated, “My coronary heart goes out to Tyler’s household and we’ll do all the pieces to find him. My workplace is working with the State Division and U.S. Embassy in Moscow to search out him and resolve this example as rapidly as potential.”

“He is an American identical to another sports activities participant, or anybody necessary like that, so he’s simply as necessary to me as that participant is to their mother and pa, so he deserves to be right here too,” Quinn stated.

Quinn stated Jacob’s spouse wasn’t allowed on the bus and continues to be attempting to flee to security.