Desperate Peseiro highlights challenges with Super Eagles

Determined Peseiro highlights challenges with Tremendous Eagles – Newest Sports activities Information In Nigeria
Jose Peseiro has declared he desires the Tremendous Eagles to play attacking soccer and dominate opponents.
Peseiro, who was appointed after Austin Eguavoen didn’t ship the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket, kicked off his reign with a pleasant towards Mexico, however his group misplaced.
“My philosophy as a coach is to play attacking soccer,” Peseiro said in his put up match remarks.
“I like my group to attain and stress the opponent, that is one of the best ways to unsettle your opponent and win video games.
“That’s how we performed within the second half towards Mexico and we’ll work extra forward of the Ecuador recreation,” He stated.
It was an uneasy begin for Peseiro as he prosecuted the sport with second string facet and misplaced 2-1 to towards Mexico’s El Tri.
Subsequent for the group, is one other take a look at recreation towards Ecuador afterward Thursday and he’ll be hoping to get his first victory.
