Despite best efforts of Big 12, AAC, College Football Playoff expansion hopes for 2024 are over

Give the Big 12 credit this time.

The conference knew where its best interest lay and acted accordingly when it came to College Football Playoff expansion. So did the American.

Not everyone did, which was one of the most frustrating parts of the CFP deciding not to expand. Whatever eventually happens may not be as good for the sport — or a bunch of individual conferences — as what was on the table.

In case you missed it, the chance of CFP expansion for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons ended Friday with the Big Ten, the ACC and the Pac-12 balking at a proposal that needed unanimous backing.

“It’s a fair question why a couple of conferences seem to be voting against their self-interests and potentially even the third one,” American Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a phone interview. “They each have their own issues, but I didn’t think they were obstacles that couldn’t be overcome.”

A four-person working group that included Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had spent two years working on a 12-team playoff proposal, up from the current four teams. The top six highest-ranked conference champions plus six at-large teams would qualify.

Was it perfect? No, but the working group concluded that it was the best option for college football as a whole after breaking down pretty much every reasonable scenario.

While greeted with cautious optimism initially, the nitpicking soon began, immediately after Texas and Oklahoma announced their defection from the Big 12 to the SEC. Suspicion abounded.

The ACC talked about player safety with more playoff games, as well as solving all the other problems in college football. Good luck with that.

The Big Ten wanted Power Five champions guaranteed a spot, like the conference had to worry about missing a 12-team playoff.

The Pac-12 fretted about the Rose Bowl’s place in the new world order.

It’s not surprising that all three had relatively new commissioners more concerned with making a bad deal than not making one at all. Nothing was going to change the equation.

“We didn’t quite get there,” Aresco said. “We were close. We had strong majorities for the 12-team, 6-6 playoff plan. We just couldn’t get any movement. It did feel like Groundhog Day.”

While Bowlsby didn’t immediately return a phone call Monday, he spoke during the process about the lack of progress during a multitude of meetings.

“I’d be pleasantly surprised if we’re able to land the plane,” Bowlsby said back in January. “I’d have to say I’m not overly optimistic.”

By deciding not expand, the conference commissioners left an estimated $450 million in new TV money on the table. Eight more teams in ‘24 and ‘25 would have enjoyed a chance to compete in the CFP. A lot more postseason games would have been more meaningful.

Oh, and there was that extra $450 million.

“It’s not a small thing to leave that much money on the table,” Aresco said. “The one caveat I said was that money wasn’t the driving force. I always felt that getting the right format was getting more important and standing on certain principles …”

Now the CFP has to begin planning for what it hopes is a better TV deal in 2026, with ESPN or someone else. They’ll have to decide on a format soon before heading to the TV marketplace.

That’s the concern. What happens if the SEC decides to take a much harder line and hold firm at four teams for a playoff? Financially and on the field, the SEC will be just fine.

For a lot of other conferences including some of those that balked, the 12-team proposal might look like a missed opportunity.

Painted as the villain in some corners because of the Texas-OU move, Sankey struck an ominous tone afterward, which is not good for anyone.

“From our perspective, we’ve given,” Sankey told The Associated Press. “We’re going to have to go and rethink our position based on how others have approached the conversation that, really, they initiated.

“And I don’t expect that to get any easier.”

+++

