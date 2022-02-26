Despite varying roles and fluctuating playtime, Stars’ speedster Denis Gurianov is ‘coming around’

Take into account this a tick up in Denis Gurianov’s season.

The Stars’ 24-year-old Russian winger has had a topsy-turvy season, however has been a noticeable power within the final two Dallas video games. On Wednesday in opposition to Winnipeg, Gurianov scored the tying aim within the Stars’ eventual 3-2 time beyond regulation win. On Thursday night time in Nashville, Gurianov delivered a giant hit on Matt Duchene that offered the Stars with an influence play.

It’s been the newest chapter of the season for Gurianov, who’s seen his ice time oscillate, his position on the facility play change and his place within the lineup adjusted all through the season.

“He’s coming round,” Stars coach Rick Bowness mentioned to reporters in Nashville on Thursday. “He’s been up and down, I get it. There’s been lows. There’s been highs. Now, we’re making an attempt to get him to that base the place he’s constant.”

Gurianov’s eight whole pictures on aim within the final two video games are second on the group solely to Jason Robertson’s 9.

Gurianov’s aim on Wednesday in opposition to the Jets ended a 15-game goalless drought, a time spent totally on a line with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin and again within the one-timer spot on the facility play. It was additionally simply Gurianov’s third 5-on-5 aim of the season.

The aim itself was spectacular, a drive to the web that completed a move from Tyler Seguin. However 30 seconds earlier was an end-to-end rush that just about resulted in a highlight-reel aim for Gurianov, as he knifed by way of 4 Jets defenders to singlehandedly create a scoring likelihood.

The primary message from the Dallas teaching workers to Gurianov has been to make use of his velocity, take defenders large and create offense that manner.

“Use his velocity, keep large and hold going and don’t sluggish up,” Bowness mentioned Wednesday night time. “You get the puck, go north as quick as you possibly can. In saying that, there’s hockey performs that he has to be taught and he’s nonetheless studying it, to me.

“To persistently get it on the proper time in the precise area so he can use that velocity. Generally, he’s up to now forward, he doesn’t get it. Generally, he’s behind and he doesn’t get it. There’s a timing that comes with getting that so he can make the most of his velocity. That’s issues we’re nonetheless working with him on.”

On Thursday in Nashville, Gurianov tagged Duchene with a shoulder to shoulder hit that brought about Duchene to earn a roughing penalty by approaching Gurianov after the play.

“It’s encouraging to see your expert gamers throwing hits and drawing penalties,” Robertson mentioned. “I’ll attempt to take notes.”

Gurianov has missed three video games as a consequence of COVID-19 and one recreation as a wholesome scratch this season, and could be on tempo to submit 38 factors in an 82-game season. That might be barely behind his 45-point tempo final season within the shortened 56-game season.

Gurianov is a restricted free agent in the summertime due a increase from his $2.55 million cap hit. His qualifying supply from the Stars should be at the least $2.9 million.

Kero clears: Tanner Kero cleared waivers and was despatched to AHL affiliate Texas on Friday afternoon, in the future after he was waived by the Stars. Kero has been within the NHL since late November and had three assists in 23 NHL video games this season.

With Kero going again to the AHL, the Stars cleared $750,000 in cap area. Kero’s spot on the roster can be taken by Marian Studenic, who the Stars claimed off waivers from New Jersey on Thursday.

+++

Discover extra Stars protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.