Destani Texada: Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl







GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A teenage girl with an intellectual disability has gone missing, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Police say 14-year-old Destani Texada, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, was last seen at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Pangburn St. in Grand Prairie. This is near Holland Street Park.

Destani is a Black female who is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weights 100 pounds. She has black color hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a white t-shirt with ruffles on the collar, blue satin pants, and gray shoes.

Law enforcement officials say they believe Destani’s disappearance “poses a credible threat” to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, you are asked to contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8777.





