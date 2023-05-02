Destination Florida! IRS data says it’s a top choice of Americans on the move | Florida

(The Center Square) – New federal data says Florida is one of the most desired destinations for Americans wanting to move and continues to be the fastest growing state in the country.

According to the 2020-21 IRS migration data, Florida has gained more people than any other state in the U.S since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Sunshine State’s government continues to add more employment opportunities and tax breaks, enhancing the chances migration to Florida could continue on the same trend.

The IRS data is derived from income tax filings.

Overall, 709,120 people have relocated to Florida, both from within the U.S and internationally. Between 2020 and 2021 Florida had a net gain of 257,487 people. Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina also had some of the biggest migration gains in the country.

The vast majority of new arrivals in Florida came from New York, with 84,365 leaving the Empire State, bringing around $11 million in gross income with them. While 25,813 Floridians have moved to New York, Florida has gained 58,552 New Yorkers in total.

California and New York are seeing one of largest migration outflows in the country, with many Californians initially relocating during the pandemic to Texas, due to better employment opportunities, standards of living, and lower taxes.

Between 2020 and 2021, a total of 40,730 Californians moved further across the country to Florida. The route from New Jersey included 39,962.

Neighbor Georgia and Florida had a near-equal exchange – 47,745 Floridians to the Peach State; 44,175 Georgians moved to the Sunshine State.

Texas, the runner-up in incoming migration, had a net loss of 1,038 with Florida but still grew by 605,888 including international arrivals.

U.S Census data shows that in 2022, three counties in Florida had added almost 100,000 new residents and Miami-Dade is in the top 10 most populated counties in the U.S with a population of over 2.5 million residents.