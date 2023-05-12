Destyn Hill, highest-ranked recruit from Florida State’s 2021 class, joins team two years later

The highest-ranked recruit from Mike Norvell’s first complete signing magnificence at Florida State has in any case joined the Seminoles two years after first of all signing his National Letter of Intent. Destyn Hill, a four-star extensive receiver who signed with the Noles within the 2021 magnificence, has been added to the roster after dealing with a personal matter.

“I am so very excited to have Destyn Hill here and officially in our program,” Norvell mentioned in a commentary. “He has showcased a tremendous amount of maturity and persistence as he dealt with a private family matter that delayed his enrollment. We are grateful for his desire to be a Seminole and excited for what he’s going to bring to the Nole family on and off the field. Destyn was one of the best receivers in the country at Edna Karr (New Orleans) High School while earning high honors academically. He is a dynamic playmaker with game-changing speed which will give him the opportunity to have an impact at receiver and also in the return game.”

Hill used to be indexed as a 6-foot, 200-pound extensive receiver all through his recruitment, and he clocked an 11.09-second 100-meter sprint. Barton Simmons, former director of scouting for 247Sports, equipped this scouting record on Hill:

Skinny however outlined extensive receiver with sufficient duration and dimension to be an efficient outdoor risk longer term. Has skill to overcome press protection with fast toes and successfully stacks defensive backs. Shows some route-running versatility and really feel. Extremely productive on the highschool degree. Effective downfield and successful in contested scenarios.

Hill gave the impression in Florida State’s pupil listing previous this week beneath the title “Destyn Pazon,” which used to be a reputation he used previous to converting his final title to Hill, in line with 247Sports.