Details emerge about college athletes and coach killed in Texas crash that left 9 dead

Laci Stone had a particular request for her mom. The 18-year-old needed to get tiny matching coronary heart tattoos earlier than leaving her Texas hometown and returning to New Mexico to complete out her freshman yr on the College of the Southwest.

She begged her mom. And now Chelsi Stone is glad she did not rooster out.

“I am so without end grateful that God gave me the braveness to undergo with it and at all times have this reminiscence along with her,” Chelsi Stone wrote on her Fb web page.

She is among the many mother and father, different members of the family and associates who’ve been left brokenhearted and devastated after a fiery crash killed Laci, 5 of her teammates and a coach whereas they had been returning dwelling from a golf event in Texas on Tuesday.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board was sending a 12-member “go staff” to the crash web site, together with specialists in human efficiency, automobile and motor service components and accident reconstruction.

Many of the college students had been freshmen who had been getting their first style of life away from dwelling on the personal Christian college with enrollment numbering within the a whole lot. A few of them had been removed from dwelling, having come from Canada, Mexico and Portugal.

Chelsi Stone mentioned she would not want the ache she was feeling on her worst enemy. She described her daughter as a ray of sunshine and mentioned her household won’t ever be the identical.

Stone graduated from Nocona Excessive Faculty in 2021, the place she performed golf, volleyball and softball. Her highschool introduced on social media that it might be canceling Wednesday’s softball recreation, saying the neighborhood was heartbroken over dropping certainly one of its personal. As a substitute, dozens of individuals gathered on the sphere to hope.

The opposite victims included golf coach Tyler James of Hobbs; junior Karisa Raines of Fort Stockton, Texas; junior Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colorado; freshmen Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas; and fellow gamers Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico; and Tiago Sousa of Portugal.

The 2 injured college students had been recognized by authorities as Dayton Worth of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and Hayden Underhill of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada.

Authorities recognized the occupants of the pickup truck that collided with the staff’s van as Heinrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole, Texas, and a 13-year-old boy who additionally was from Seminole. Police have but to launch his identify.

Authorities mentioned James was bringing the scholars again to New Mexico on Tuesday evening when the crash occurred. Those that knew him mentioned it had been his aim to be a head coach, and he was excited to be there.

“That was his dream job, to be a head coach and he was residing out his dream,” mentioned Ryan Erwin, vice chairman for pupil engagement and athletics at East Texas Baptist College in Marshall.

James graduated from ETBU in Might with a grasp’s of science in kinesiology. Whereas there, he had been the graduate assistant coach for the golf program.

Erwin mentioned James had not solely a love for teaching, however for mentoring college students as effectively.

After starting his school profession enjoying golf at Ottawa College in Kansas, he transferred to Howard Payne College in Brownwood, Texas, in accordance with his biography on the College of the Southwest web site.

Troy Drummond, Howard Payne College’s head golf coach and affiliate athletic director for operations, mentioned James performed for 3 years at Howard Payne and helped coach the staff his final yr.

“He had a ardour for golf, you possibly can inform that from the very begin. He’d just about eat, sleep and drink golf,” Drummond mentioned.

Drew Underhill, Hayden’s older brother, mentioned his mother and father had been on a airplane headed for Texas in order that they might be together with his brother. Hayden Underhill was going to highschool on a golf scholarship.

“Hockey was a giant a part of life for some time, however his true ardour is golf,” his brother mentioned. “He loves golf. His favourite is Jordan Spieth. And he at all times beloved to observe Jordan, comply with Jordan.”

Buddies of Raines, who was a biology pupil, began a fundraising page for her family. They described her as “a lovely and sort soul who will likely be deeply missed by everybody.” The web page had raised greater than $11,000 as of Thursday morning.

Apart from golf, what tied the teammates and their households collectively was their religion. Social media pages had been inundated Wednesday with a gentle stream of choices of prayers and condolences from fellow school golfers, neighborhood members and others.

A brief drive from the campus, native golfers arrange a memorial on the course the place the staff observe. Groundskeepers positioned flowers, golf balls and a hand-crafted signal with a Christian cross and the initials USW.

“Now we have a memorial. It is the very least we might to for the gamers and naturally coach James,” mentioned Rockwind Group Hyperlinks Supervisor Ben Kirkes. “It is a powerful time.”

Kirkes mentioned he noticed the staff members almost every single day, and was shut with them.

“These children had been nice children they usually had been nice, nice neighborhood members,” Kirkes mentioned. “They had been well mannered they usually had been only a pleasure to be round.”

He knew that most of the children had been from abroad, and tried to make it a welcome place for them.

“Pursuing a collegiate profession in something sportswise is a good alternative for youths abroad,” Kirkes mentioned. “We needed to make them really feel like they had been at dwelling.”