Details emerge about man and 4 grandsons killed by fugitive murderer in Texas: “Good, salt of the earth people”

Residents of Centerville had turn out to be extra vigilant over the previous three weeks as authorities looked for a assassin who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels and who stabbed and injured the driving force of a jail transport bus final month when he escaped custody not removed from their small Texas city.

The seek for Gonzalo Lopez, 46, ended late Thursday in a shootout about 220 miles away. He led officers on a quick chase in a stolen truck earlier than he was gunned down.

Authorities imagine whereas Lopez roamed free, he killed a person and his 4 grandsons, then stole an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol from their ranch close to Centerville, in addition to the truck he drove to Atascosa County, south of San Antonio, the place he was fatally shot by officers.

At round 6 p.m. on Thursday, authorities went to a house close to Centerville for a welfare verify and found 5 our bodies. In an announcement, their household recognized the lifeless as 66-year-old Mark Collins, and his 4 grandsons: Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11. Waylon, Carson and Hudson have been brothers and Bryson was their cousin.

This undated photograph offered by the household through Houston Northwest Church reveals, from left to proper, Carson Collins, Hudson Collins and Waylon Collins, who authorities imagine have been all killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted assassin who escaped from jail. / AP



“These treasured individuals who cherished and have been cherished by so many, won’t ever be forgotten,” the Collins household mentioned in an announcement. Steve Bezner, the household’s pastor, described the Houston space household as having “the best character, the deepest religion and unrelenting kindness and love.”

“That is one thing which you can’t think about ever to occur in a small neighborhood like this,” mentioned Tuffy Loftin, 61, a pastor in Centerville who knew the household.

Loftin, a pastor on the Cowboy Church of Leon County, mentioned he used to go to the household’s ranch, which additionally includes a “lovely fishing lake and a pier,” to assist with cattle administration. He known as them “good, salt of the earth individuals.”

The Tomball College District in suburban Houston mentioned Friday that the grandchildren have been college students in its district.

Tomball Excessive College pupil Madeline McFarland mentioned she knew Waylon Collins.

“He was the kind of man that was mates with all people,” McFarland told KHOU-TV. “Everyone knew him. He was a candy soul.”

Waylon was additionally an umpire for Tomball Little League, which held a second of silence in his honor that includes a framed umpire shirt and the kind of baseball cap Waylon typically wore.

Framed umpire shirt and Tomball HS cap. How Tomball Little League honored 18 y/o Waylon Collins. Waylon served as an ump. He died with 4 members of the family by the hands of an escaped convict, police say. @KHOU has full protection of the tragedy: https://t.co/h32yGGxqBG #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QUJMOfpaeH — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 4, 2022

Authorities imagine Lopez confronted the household on Thursday. The Leon County Sheriff’s Workplace has not specified how they have been killed.

Centerville residents had been fearful ever since Could 12, when Lopez overpowered the officer who was driving him and 15 different prisoners close to their neighborhood between Dallas and Houston. The Texas Division of Legal Justice continues to be investigating how Lopez broke free from his restraints and escaped a caged space of the bus the place he had been held.

Following his escape, regulation enforcement vigorously patrolled Freeway 7 and different roads in Centerville, escorting most of the metropolis’s practically 1,000 residents to their houses to make sure they felt secure.

Jean Davis, 70, who owns a feed and fertilizer retailer on the east facet of city, mentioned her husband needed her to take a rifle and pistol to work, however she refused.

“The city has actually been on edge, particularly that first 10 days when he was out lacking and no person knew the place he was,” mentioned Davis, who lives about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away in Buffalo.

State troopers, Texas Division of Legal Justice officers, the U.S. Marshals service and sheriff’s deputies from Leon County — which incorporates Centerville — searched the world for Lopez for weeks with no luck.

Issues over his whereabouts have been justified: Lopez’s lengthy felony historical past included convictions for capital homicide, tried capital homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Authorities mentioned he belonged to the Mexican Mafia, which is a jail gang, and was a contract killer for a minimum of two drug cartels.

In a confession to authorities, Lopez mentioned he had been on his option to Laredo to kill a restaurant and bar proprietor for the Mileno drug cartel from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, in 2004 when he turned embroiled in a shootout with deputies who tried to cease his car.

Lopez escaped to Mexico with the assistance of the Mexican Mafia.

“He is artful,” Texas Division of Legal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst mentioned of Lopez final week.

In March 2005, Lopez mentioned he was contracted by La Mana drug cartel from Tamaulipas, Mexico, to kidnap a person named Lupe Ramirez from Weslaco in South Texas as a result of he owed the cartel $40,000, in accordance with court docket data.

Lopez and one other individual kidnapped Ramirez and left him “hog tied in an out of doors room of my mother’s residence” as they went to select up cash and marijuana that Ramirez’s household had left for them, in accordance with court docket data. Lopez later bludgeoned Ramirez’s head with a pickaxe and buried his physique in a desert.

Lopez had been serving a life sentence for capital homicide for Ramirez’s demise and a life sentence for tried capital homicide for the 2004 shootout with deputies, when he escaped from the jail bus.

Authorities maintained practically 40 roving patrols, believing he remained within the space round Centerville, presumably getting into unoccupied buildings to search for meals, water and clothes, mentioned Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Division of Legal Justice.

At a Friday afternoon information convention, Andy Kahan, the director of sufferer companies and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston, known as the household’s killing “completely one of the vital gut-wrenching situations that I’ve handled and I’ve seen loads and been via loads.”

Authorities say Lopez took a number of firearms from the house in addition to the household’s white Chevy truck and fled. Legislation enforcement noticed him simply earlier than 10 p.m. in Atascosa County.

Officers with Jourdanton police used spike strips to flatten the truck’s tires, however Lopez stored driving, firing the rifle via a truck window earlier than hitting two phone poles and a fence, mentioned Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Lopez “exited the stolen pickup truck armed with a rifle and handgun and reportedly fired at officers,” Soward mentioned. 4 officers returned fireplace, killing Lopez.

This undated photograph offered by the Texas Division of Legal Justice reveals white Chevy pickup truck reportedly taken from a household by escape prisoner Gonzalo Lopez. / AP

