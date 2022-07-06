Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say greater than 1,300 folks had been experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City carried out the annual Point in Time Count.

The neighborhood carried out the rely of the homeless inhabitants on March 3.

In all, 1,339 folks had been counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the rely was canceled in 2021 for the primary time.

“This is a particularly difficult population to count accurately,” mentioned Jerod Shadid, program planner for the City of Oklahoma City’s Homeless Services. “Things like the weather on the day of the count and counting strategies can cause the numbers to fluctuate. That’s why the result from one year to the next may not tell you much, but conducting the survey every year and looking at trends over time helps us identify where we need to focus our resources.”

The rely is often accomplished the final week of January, nevertheless it was delayed twice due to the pandemic and a snowstorm.

“Shelters typically see a dip in clients at the beginning of each month due in part to benefits – like Social Security – being issued,” mentioned Dan Straughan, government director of the Homeless Alliance. “People use that money to pay for things like food and motels which results in fewer people coming to shelters at the beginning of each month. Numbers then increase later in the month as money runs out. Because the count was conducted on March 3, we believe this contributed to an artificially low number.”

According to the survey, 10% of the homeless inhabitants are veterans. Officials say 16% of the inhabitants are members of households with kids.

Also, 28% of the inhabitants studies being affected by psychological sickness. Officials say 20% of the homeless inhabitants are 24-years-old or youthful.

“The good news is our community is getting better at housing people,” mentioned Shadid. “Thanks to years of collaboration, local organizations are doing a better job of coordinating services. It makes it easier to track resources as they become available and allows the agencies to pool their resources to house clients faster.”

Officials say one of many present challenges is the restricted availability of inexpensive housing.

“Oklahoma City has experienced population growth and the number of affordable housing units and wages have not kept pace,” mentioned Straughan.

Many homeless service businesses are reporting difficulties find obtainable housing items and landlords who will lease to individuals who don’t have a stable rental historical past.

“When you have a strong housing market, landlords have more applicants and can be more selective as to whom they rent to,” mentioned Shadid. “That often shuts out people who don’t have a consistent rental history, have evictions on their record or other issues in their past.”

Officials additionally stress that Oklahoma has a number of the highest nationwide charges of psychological sickness, substance abuse and home violence.

“The community is working really hard to bring together multiple nonprofits and government agencies to take a team approach to housing people, and it’s working,” mentioned Straughan. “We just need to invest more and address some of the systemic issues that lead to homelessness.”

The survey didn’t try to rely people who find themselves staying in lodges, remedy services, emergency rooms, jails, or people who find themselves homeless however quickly staying with a good friend, relative, or acquaintance.