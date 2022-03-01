Developer Granite Properties starting two new buildings to meet office demand

With COVID in retreat, a resurgence in demand for North Texas office space has developer Granite Properties starting two new buildings.

Construction kicked off in December on a 19-story office high-rise in the company’s Granite Park business campus in West Plano.

And next month Granite Properties will break ground on a second office in its Granite Place development on State Highway 114 in Southlake.

“The strategy behind starting our next phase at Granite Park and in Southlake is really a function of our demand,” said senior managing director Will Hendrickson. “As COVID restrictions are being lessened, we are starting to see more and more of our customers coming back to the office.

“Leasing decisions that have been put on hold are bubbling up.”

Demand for office space in the Dallas-Fort Worth area plunged when the pandemic hit in early 2020 and workers took shelter at home.

But starting late last year and continuing into 2022, more businesses have been recalling employees to the office and are reevaluating their space needs.

Leasing agents have seen a surge in activity so far this year.

“We are 95% leased at Granite Park,” located at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121,” Hendrickson said. “Our largest vacancy at Granite Park is only 5,000 square feet.

“It’s a very similar picture in Southlake,” he said. “We are 100% leased in phase one and we are getting inquires from companies that one space.”

That’s why Granite Properties is starting work on the 5-story, 143,500-square-foot Granite Place II building.

Located adjacent to the popular Southlake Town Square mixed-use development, the new office building is next door to the first office that opened in 2017.

Dallas-based architect Corgan designed the new building. And DPR Construction is the general contractor.

“The building is ideally positioned for companies drawn to Southlake, a suburb nationally recognized for its high quality of life and city-like conveniences, to help attract top talent and grow their business,” Hendrickson said. “We will also be able to accommodate current customers expansion needs.

“We just closed purchase of the land and will break ground in April,” he said. “It’s a 10-month construction.”

Hendrickson expects the new Southlake building to be attract to small and mid-sized office users – the same companies that fill the first phase.

“They are looking for that level of quality and there is pretty limited competition for the customers that want to be in Southlake,” he said.