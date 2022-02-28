Developer Hines planning Lewisville business park

Developer Hines is eyeing a new industrial project – this time in Lewisville.

The Houston-based developer already has several warehouse and distribution properites in North Texas.

And now Hines is planning to construct a three-building business park near Interstate 35E.

The almost 240,000-square-foot Red River Business Park is set to start construction this summer and open in early 2023, according to planning documents filed with the state.

The largest of the industrial buildings will be about 112,000 square feet.

Hines is planning an even larger industrial park in North Fort Worth, Northlink Logistics Center.

And in southern Dallas County the developer constructed a more than 1 million square-foot distribution building that was leased to Amazon then sold to a New York investor.

Hines also has new Dallas office projects in Deep Ellum and Uptown.

North Texas is the country’s biggest industrial building market with more than 50 million square feet of new warehouse space under development.