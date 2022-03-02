Developer of downtown Dallas Omni Hotel heads to Colorado for new resort

The developer of downtown Dallas’ Omni Hotel is planning a new hospitality project – this time in Colorado.

Matthews Southwest Hospitality is planning the 375-room luxury hotel on the campus of the United States Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs.

The 317,000-square-foot resort-style hotel at the Air Force Academy and will include 19 suites, 26,000 square feet of meeting space with exterior terraces, a rooftop bar and restaurant with views of Pikes Peak, fitness and spa facilities and an event lawn.

The hotel is being built in TrueNorth Commons, a mixed-use development at the north entrance of the Air Force Academy being developed by Provident Group – Falcon Properties LLC.

Atlanta-based architecture firm Blur Workshop designed the hotel which will open in 2024. CoralTree Hospitality will manage the hotel.

“This hotel will be a significant addition and amenity to the United States Air Force Academy campus and will offer business accommodations, as well as high-quality lodging for leisure travelers and guests visiting the United States Air Force Academy and the Pikes Peak region,” Mike Garcia, president of Matthews Southwest Hospitality, said in a statement.

Matthews Southwest is developing more than 8 million square feet of hospitality, office, residential and mixed-use retail developments throughout North America.

The Dallas-based developer is finishing work on a new high-rise apartment community on the east side of downtown Dallas and is continuing to develop the South Side neighborhood just south of downtown.

And Matthews Southwest built the 1,001-room Omni Dallas Hotel which opened in 2011 at the downtown convention center.