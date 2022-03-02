Developer sells two recently completed D-FW apartment complexes

Multifamily developer SWBC Real Estate LLC of Dallas has sold two apartment complexes it recently completed in Dallas-Fort Worth, the company said Tuesday.
Lightbulb Capital Group, the recently named family office of national real estate investor and developer Jay Schuminsky, bought the properties for an undisclosed price. They include The Royalton at Rockwall Downes, a 295-unit property completed in 2021 next to Rockwall’s Technology Business Park, and Central Park at Craig Ranch, a 271-unit property in McKinney that wrapped up in 2019.
Stuart Smith, chief operating officer of SWBC Real Estate, said the properties received interest from buyers all across the country.
“Dallas-Fort Worth continues to be one of the most active markets in the U.S. for multifamily development and sales,” Smith said in a statement. “With the completion of these two sales, it exemplifies the immense appetite from buyers wanting to acquire new multifamily product in the area.”
The Royalton at Rockwall Downes includes two- and three-story apartment buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, a fitness center, and private garages. The property at 2300 Discovery Blvd. in Rockwall holds an assessed value of nearly $28 million, according to the Rockwall Central Appraisal District.
Central Park at Craig Ranch also includes one-, two, and three- bedroom apartments. Its amenities include a four-story parking garage, a fitness center and a pool. The complex at 7920 Collin David South Drive in McKinney holds an assessed value of $43.6 million, Collin Central Appraisal District records show.
Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and Taylor Hill of Marcus & Millichap division Institutional Property Advisors represented SWBC in the sale.
Lightbulb Capital, based in D-FW, owns roughly 4,000 multifamily units and about 5 million square feet of retail, and it is looking to continue acquisitions in the region, according to Lightbulb partner Ramsey Soliman. The firm is working to rename many of its acquired properties to its Luxia multifamily brand.
Outside Texas, Lightbulb owns properties in Arizona, California, Kansas, Nevada, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Schuminsky splits his time between California and Texas.
SWBC Real Estate, based in Dallas, is a division of San Antonio-based SWBC, which provides insurance, mortgage and investment services to businesses and individuals in all 50 states. The company has developed and sold more than $900 million in properties across Texas, including D-FW, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
SWBC Real Estate recently launched a real estate investment fund that wants to raise $200 million for projects primarily in Texas.
Dallas-Fort Worth led all U.S. metros for multifamily investment in 2021, with its $27.9 billion in total sales making up 8.3% of the national market, according to CBRE Group Inc.’s fourth-quarter U.S. multifamily report.