Developer sought for downtown OKC gateway link to Innovation District

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Oklahoma City Urban Renewal is taking a third shot at seeking a developer for a gateway property downtown. 

The triangular block, bordered by NE 5, Walnut and Harrison, is a crossroads for Interstate 235 drivers traveling to downtown, Deep Deuce, Automobile Alley and the Innovation District. Despite visibility and high traffic counts, the corner has proven a challenge for developers. 

Cathy O’Connor, Urban Renewal director, said the latest developer, Chuck Ainsworth, was successful in redeveloping a flat-iron building on the west half of the block but was unable to proceed with plans for an eight-story office building on the remainder of the block. 

“He has since retired and has asked for his agreement to be terminated,” O’Connor said. 

The new request for proposals offers a new opportunity for developers with the recent acquisition by Urban Renewal of excess land facing I-235 that expands the overall package to 2.3 acres fronting the east and west sides of Walnut Avenue. 



