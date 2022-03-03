Developers plan summer start for Plano office tower

Developers are pushing ahead with plans for the first of two new office towers in Plano’s Legacy business park.

Cousins Properties of Atlanta and Dallas’ Lincoln Property Co. late last year announced plans to build the office high-rises near the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive.

Now the developers say they will break ground for the first of the buildings this summer, according to planning documents filed with the state.

The 13-story Legacy Union Two tower will join an existing tower Cousins Properties owns next to the 4-acre site. The office project will include a parking garage for 1,400 cars.

Dallas architect HKS designed the building, which is scheduled to open in early 2024.

The 320,000-square-foot office will cost more than $85 million.

J.E. Dunn Construction will be the general contractor.

The proposed office towers are next to the 12-story former Encana Oil & Gas Tower — now called Legacy Union One — at 5851 Legacy Circle. The planned tower is adjacent to retail at the Shops at Legacy.

A second 13-story tower would be constructed later by Cousins and Lincoln.

The Plano tower is one of several new offices in the works near the Dallas North Tollway in Plano and Frisco.

Developers Hall Group, Granite Properties and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Blue Star Land have all broken ground on new office high-rises along the tollway.

Other buildings are planned by Ryan Cos., Trammell Crow Co., Gaedeke Group and PRP Real Estate Investment Management.