Developers put down billions in bets on DART’s new Silver Line

Developers are ready to take a ride on DART’s new Silver Line.
Billions of dollars in building deals are already in the works along the 26-mile rail line — also called the Cotton Belt Route — running between DFW International Airport and Plano.
While the commuter transit line won’t open until 2024, developers are planning projects around the more than half-dozen stations stretching across Dallas’ northern suburbs.
“It’s huge for us,” said Lucy Billingsley, whose Cypress Waters development has the first transit stop from the airport. “Because of the Silver Line, we have been able to expand our office footprint by at least 2 million square feet.”
Billingsley Co.’s Cypress Waters is already one of the most successful real estate developments in North Texas, providing offices for more than 16,000 workers plus thousands of apartments and retail space.
So far, most of the development at Cypress Waters has been between LBJ Freeway and the south shore of North Lake. But the new DART line will open up the north end of the 1,000-acre project to new construction, Billingsley said.
“That edge of our property is next to neighborhoods in Coppell and some industrial areas,” she said. “That doesn’t scream out major office building opportunities.
“But put the Silver Line in and a convention hotel on the lake, and now we have a hub of activity.”
Billingsley Co. is already laying out plans for vacant properties that surround the planned DART station to be constructed near East Belt Line Road.
“We want it to be an active entrance to the entire development,” Billingsley said. “We think it is going to be much more significant than most lines and stations in the city.
“I think the east-west rail connection is hugely important.”
A few miles away in downtown Carrollton, city planners are eager for the first Silver Line trains to show up.
“With the Silver Line on the way, we expect new development to continue at this location,” said Ravi Shah, Carrollton’s director of development services.
“We are also beginning to see new and more urban-form, infill projects coming forward in anticipation of the Silver Line,” he said. “The city is in the process of updating its downtown master plan to include areas around the Silver Line station in anticipation of new development.”
Shah said two new housing developments are already underway near the Silver Line. “We expect major infill and redevelopment of the areas around downtown Carrollton to continue with the new rail improvements.”
The CarrollCrest project will have almost 200 houses, townhouses and live-work residences with a hike-and-bike trail leading to the DART station. And the Thomas Place residential project has almost 100 houses and townhomes.
“Both these communities act as ‘bookends’ to the downtown Carrollton Station and the Silver Line Station,” Shah said. “We expect continued interest from the development community in this area as the Silver Line gets completed.”
Addison is making one of the biggest bets on the new DART rail route.
The city recently picked two developers to build a $472 million mixed-use project that will be at the Silver Line station just west of the Dallas North Tollway.
Stream Realty Partners will build office and retail in the 18-acre project next to Addison’s Circle Park, a 10-acre public green space now used for the city’s annual fireworks shows and other events.
And Amli Residential will build two apartment buildings.
A 45,000-square-foot entertainment complex will be operated by The Hub, a Texas-based creator of entertainment venues and restaurants. And a new 650-car parking garage will serve the development.
Addison has been waiting decades for the DART rail service.
“Thank goodness Addison had the vision to acquire the land for this project,” said Amli’s Taylor Boyd. “This rail line will link some prominent employment centers from Richardson to DFW Airport.
“It’s critical that we get this development right.”
Amli Residential plans to construct a 13-story luxury apartment building with ground-floor retail. A seven-story luxury apartment building is planned with additional restaurant and shopping space on the first level.
“This project is a big part of what Addison sees as its future,” Boyd said. “Addison needs to reinvest and think about redevelopment.
“And this is a big opportunity.”
The Silver Line stop at the north end of the University of Texas at Dallas’ campus has already spurred a large transit-oriented development.
Dallas’ Wynne/Jackson and Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions have built a huge student housing and retail project next to the Silver Line location during the past seven years.
Called Northside, the project has more than 1,000 apartment units plus ground floor retail space.
“From the beginning, we intentionally designed Northside as a transit-ready project with Northside Boulevard, a highly landscaped boulevard running through the center of the development to provide a direct pedestrian connection between the future Silver Line station and the UT-Dallas campus,” said Wynne/Jackson principal Brent Miller. “The new station should also be a catalyst for the future development of the remaining vacant land, which is owned by the university.”
At the east end of the Silver Line, a station at the $1.5 billion CityLine development is expected to spur additional construction. The mixed-use Richardson project houses thousands of workers for State Farm Insurance and Raytheon and includes housing and retail.
Just to the north in Plano, city officials are hoping a new Silver Line station on 12th Street will bring new development to an old commercial district south of the city’s downtown.
Several apartment builders have already targeted the area.