Development in the works for West Dallas landmark property

Owners of a landmark West Dallas property that’s one of the area’s largest development sites are seeking zoning for a development.

The Atlas Metal Works factory at 818 Singleton Boulevard dates to the 1920s and includes almost six acres at the corner with Sylvan Avenue.

The industrial complex a favorite of preservationists with its art deco-style office building in front.

The Atlas Metal Works property is just west of the popular Trinity Groves restaurant campus and is next door to the $400 million Trinity Green apartment and home community.

The property has been for sale since last year with property agents at Davidson Bogel Real Estate marketing the site.

The Atlas owners working with Dallas-based apartment builder Lantower Living are seeking to rezone the property for a new rental community and retail space.

The development plan would repurpose the old building and construct a new one in front for retail space.

“The development plan proposes a five-story multifamily structure on the southern portion of the site, with a retail component along Singleton Avenue,” according to documents filed with the Dallas City Plan Commission. “The site plan indicates the inclusion of an open space adjacent to the existing Atlas Metals structure.

“The landscape plan also calls to preserve trees within this area. “

Proposed mixed-income housing in the project could increase the total apartments to more than 400 units.

WDG Architecture designed the project.

Builder Lantower Living has more than two dozen apartment communities in 12 major U.S. markets.

In the Dallas area Lantower has rental communities in Fairview, Lewisville and Carrollton, with more projects on the way in North Dallas and near Love Field.