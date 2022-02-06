Front Page Sports

Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list

February 6, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



Metropolitan Division’s Jack Hughes, of the New Jersey Devils, right, skates in front of Pacific Division’s Connor McDavid, of the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league’s All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.

The Devils announced the move on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Devils’ next game is Monday night at Ottawa.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram