Devin Booker’s return fuels Phoenix Suns past Miami Heat in matchup of conference leaders

MIAMI — Not that there was any doubt about this, however the Phoenix Suns are going to the playoffs.

The Suns did not go away any doubt in a matchup of convention leaders, both.

Devin Booker scored 23 factors, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Suns shook off a gradual begin to beat the Miami Warmth 111-90 on Wednesday evening — turning into the primary staff this season to clinch a postseason berth.

“I instructed the fellows it was among the best defensive performances I’ve ever seen,” Suns coach Monty Williams mentioned. “I have been round for a bit of bit.”



Booker, coming back from a four-game absence for virus-related points — he mentioned he was asymptomatic and did not have any issues — flirted with a triple-double, ending with 9 assists and eight rebounds.

His first journey to the playoffs final season ended with a loss within the NBA Finals. He is in search of a bit extra this time.

“We all know what we’re working for,” Booker mentioned.

Phoenix improved the NBA’s finest report to 53-13, and the reigning Western Convention champion Suns have now overwhelmed all different 29 groups this season — the primary time they’ve performed that since 2006-07. It is the primary time the Suns are 40 video games over .500 because the finish of the 2006-07 season, once they completed 61-21.

The Suns additionally avenged a 23-point loss to Miami in January.

“I am positive they remembered that,” Warmth coach Erik Spoelstra mentioned. “They wished to essentially make a press release tonight. They only outplayed us.”

Coming off a victory Tuesday evening at Orlando, Phoenix improved its NBA-best street mark to 25-6. The Suns have an 8½-game lead over Memphis and are 9 video games forward of each Golden State and East-leading Miami.

Deandre Ayton had 19 factors on 9-for-10 taking pictures and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who received 11 factors and 15 rebounds from JaVale McGee, and 11 factors apiece from Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne.

Duncan Robinson scored 22 factors for Miami, which misplaced for simply the third time in its final 15 video games.

“They have been first to the ball rather a lot,” Robinson mentioned concerning the Suns. “They have been the aggressor. … Unacceptable.”

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro every scored 17 for the Warmth, which performed with out Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) and misplaced key reserve Caleb Martin halfway via the second quarter to a hyperextended left knee. The Warmth anticipate to know extra Thursday.

The Suns have been down by 11 early, took a two-point lead on the half after which outscored Miami 34-19 within the third quarter to blow issues open. Booker capped the quarter with a protracted 3-pointer, the Warmth went 1-for-Eight within the quarter from past the arc and it was 91-74 going into the ultimate 12 minutes.

“He was prepared,” Bridges mentioned about Booker’s return.

Phoenix is now 13-13 when trailing by double digits this season. It is on monitor to change into simply the seventh staff within the final 10 seasons to complete .500 or higher in video games the place it trailed by double-digits. 4 of the prior six made the Finals.

Miami got here out flying, scoring 25 factors within the first 6 minutes — a burst fueled by 5 3-pointers. The Warmth have been 9-for-12 from the ground in that stretch, 5-for-6 from 3-point vary and completed the burst by making seven consecutive photographs.

That is when Phoenix’s protection confirmed up. The Warmth have been 5-for-27 on 3s the remainder of the best way. An 18-7 run by the Suns pushed the margin to 80-65 late within the third and the lead ultimately swelled to 27 within the fourth.

“We wished to make a press release right here,” Booker mentioned.

Info from ESPN Stats & Info and The Related Press was used on this report.