Devin Haney ‘tames’ George Kambosos Jr to win undisputed lightweight title | Boxing News

Devin Haney is the brand new undisputed light-weight champion of the world after he beat George Kambosos Jr in Australia.

The American, 23, travelled to Melbourne to unify the division and was rewarded with a unanimous (116-112, 116-112, 118-110) victory in a 12-round bout in entrance of 41,129 followers at Marvel Stadium.

The win means the Las Vegas product retains the WBC belt and takes the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO crown from the 28-year-old Australian.

Haney took his document to 28-0 (15 KOs) and have become the primary undisputed light-weight champion because the late Pernell Whitaker in 1990.

Please use Chrome browser for a extra accessible video participant



Devin Haney says he took away George Kambosos Jr’s harmful attributes as he gained impressively on factors in Melbourne



“It is a dream come true,” mentioned Haney. “I used to be snug. I used to be sticking to the sport plan, the sport plan was to go in and hit and never get hit and I did that for almost all of the battle.

“I took the final spherical off as a result of I knew I used to be comfortably forward, however I fought an excellent, sensible battle.”

‘We’ll do it once more’ – Kambosos Jr needs rematch

Please use Chrome browser for a extra accessible video participant



George Kambosos Jr says he gave Devin Haney the chance to battle for his belts and that favour must be returned to him



Kambosos Jr, who grew to become world champion when he scored a shock win over Teofimo Lopez final November, threatened to ignite a cautious opening spherical with a late flurry of punches.

Haney, although, was unflustered by the Australian’s makes an attempt to impose himself, utilizing his jab to steadily achieve management of the battle and Kambosos’ face began to mark up below the eyes by the midway level.

The American was pushed to the canvas in the course of the eighth and Kambosos Jr upped his tempo within the subsequent spherical however, together with his opponent persevering with to show elusive, the house boxer grew more and more pissed off.

Kambosos Jr was unable to make a lot of an impression on the 23-year-old, nevertheless, and ultimately the judges handed Haney a snug margin of victory, with two judges scoring the bout 116-112 and the opposite giving the American a 118-110 win.

“I need to take one of the best check, the toughest check and I will give him full respect for his victory and let him have his time,” mentioned Kambosos Jr, who misplaced for the primary time in 21 fights.

“We’ll do it once more. I’ve to implement just a few issues however I assumed the battle was very shut.”