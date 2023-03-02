DEWALT tool set sale Facebook posts are a scam

The scam Facebook posts display pictures of tool units from manufacturers corresponding to DEWALT with costs beginning at $29.99. The units usually promote for loads of bucks.

From 2019 to 2021, American householders spent an estimated $624 billion on home made house development tasks, in step with knowledge from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey.

Many DIY tasks require giant purchases, corresponding to dear energy equipment.

VERIFY viewer Nate not too long ago despatched us Facebook posts that put it up for sale massive gross sales for energy equipment that usually value loads to 1000’s of bucks. He requested in the event that they had been official gross sales.

THE QUESTION

Are energy tool liquidation sale posts on Facebook official?

THE ANSWER

No, energy tool liquidation sale posts on Facebook aren’t official. They’re scams.

WHAT WE FOUND

Both DEWALT and Milwaukee Tool have issued statements on their web sites caution consumers to be careful for those scams.

“We have recently become aware of scam websites posing as the official DEWALT account or as legitimate sales platform for DEWALT products. These websites have also been advertising on a number of social media networks, such as Facebook, offering DEWALT products at prices that are too good to be true,” the DEWALT website says.

The scam web sites are seeking to get your bank card information or trick customers into a non-refundable fee, DEWALT says.

Milwaukee Tool and DEWALT each promote their merchandise via approved shops, whether or not they are smaller mom-and-pop retail outlets or giant field retail outlets like Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

According to Home Depot’s website online, as of March 2, a 10-piece DEWALT combo tool set cost $649.00. A 7-piece set that includes a other set of equipment at Lowe’s Home Improvement is also $649.00. It’s more or less the similar worth for Milwaukee Tool combo sets at Home Depot. VERIFY discovered no bulk tool units for sale from approved dealers for the costs very similar to the scam posts.

You can in finding a record of DEWALT authorized dealers here and Milwaukee Tool authorized dealers here.

The Better Business Bureau says Facebook scams in native buy-and-sell teams are on the upward push. The BBB recommends some guidelines ahead of purchasing into gross sales you see on Facebook, together with:

Look on the put up, profile and website online intently Do a opposite symbol seek

The VERIFY group used those BBB tricks to independently examine those posts. Here is what we discovered.

We appeared on the put up, profile and website online promoting a DEWALT tool sale

This Facebook post from Bulletevent.shop advertised a 24-set DEWALT combo set for $39.99. When VERIFY appeared extra intently on the Facebook put up, the phrase CLEARANCE is spelled incorrectly. First pink flag.

When we appeared on the Facebook web page for Bulletevent.store, it sounds as if to be a clothes emblem with handiest 10 fans. Second pink flag.

Then, we went to the website online shared from the Facebook put up. That led us to a poorly crafted website online that wasn’t whole. The homepage of the website online nonetheless featured template textual content like “insert caption here.” Third pink flag.

More from VERIFY: three ways to steer clear of clicking on malicious hyperlinks

We did a opposite symbol seek of posts claiming to turn tool gross sales

VERIFY carried out a opposite symbol seek of this Facebook put up advertising a sale on full pallets of Milwaukee Tools and this put up providing a DEWALT combo set. Both effects ended in web sites that are now not approved shops of the equipment. For instance, some effects ended in Russian sites and others ended in what seems to be a Chinese-owned retail site.

Many of the similar equipment noticed at the Home Depot and Lowe’s web sites are noticed within the photographs shared within the scam Facebook posts promoting the inexpensive equipment.

This is additional evidence the photographs noticed within the Facebook posts are most probably lifted from respectable shops with the function of scamming the shopper.

The opposite symbol searches additionally published the similar symbol being utilized by other “sellers.” This is some other instance of a scam tactic.