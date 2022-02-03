DFW Airport shuts down due to winter weather in North Texas







DALLAS — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has suspended all airport operations until at least 11 a.m. due to the weather impacts.

Airport officials said that runways are not operational while being treated for snow and ice. They anticipate opening the first runway within the next hour.

“Customers should check with their airlines before heading to the Airport,” DFW Airport said in a statement. “Our operations crews are also continuing to treat all roads, bridges and overpasses. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The DFW Airport teams has been working to treat roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

❄️WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: DFW confirms our runways are not operational while being treated for snow and ice. We anticipate reopening the first runway within the next hour. pic.twitter.com/XaCc2iNaFw — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) February 3, 2022

Love Field was already planning on shutting down operations Thursday.

More than 500 flights had been cancelled at DFW Airport on Thursday, the most of any airport in the world. Love Field, which has significantly less flights, had more than 150 flights cancelled on Thursday.









