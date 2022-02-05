DFW Forecast: Snow is out, ice remains and dangerous colds arrive

The snow may be over with, but the coldest air of the season is now arriving — along with subzero wind chills.

DALLAS — That was quite the winter wallop!

Snow, sleet and freezing rain created slick roads across all of North Texas Thursday.

Now, the coldest air of the season is moving in. Before we get to that, though: We had record rain!

Before the transition to the wintry mess, DFW picked up a very much needed soaking of rain.

Now, on to the bone-chilling cold.

How cold will it be?

The coldest low we’ve had so far this season was 19° back on January 2. But that’s child’s play!

By Friday morning, all of North Texas was in the low to mid teens.

By Saturday morning it will be even colder. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens. A hard freeze warning has been issued for that reason.

Near record lows?

As if Friday morning wasn’t going to be cold enough, near-record lows are in the forecast for Saturday morning, too.

With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will plummet into the lower teens on Saturday morning.

The current record low for DFW is 12° on this date was set a full 110 years ago, in 1912. The current forecast? 12°.

So, a 110 year old record is in jeopardy.

When will the roads get better?

Short answer: Not until the weekend.

A longer answer includes seeing at least some improvement possible Friday; even though highs on Friday will be near freezing, that temperature increase, coupled with the sunshine, might be just enough to chip away at some of the ice on the more heavily traveled roads by Friday afternoon.

They will certainly not become ice free, but at least some improvement is expected. Don’t let this fool you. Roads stay dangerous as temps stay below freezing through Saturday morning.

BIG improvements this weekend!

With highs several degrees above freezing on Saturday — and well above freezing on Sunday — the good news here is that our ice’s days are numbered.

Expect much easier travel conditions on Saturday. And, by Sunday afternoon, we’ll see a lot of the ice gone from heavily traveled roads.

One last thing: Keep black ice in mind!

Temperatures every night for the rest of the week and through the weekend will drop well below freezing. Melts that happen where the moisture stays on the roads will end up refreezing each night as black ice.