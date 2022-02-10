DFW Forecast: Warm before another weekend cold front







DALLAS — WHAT A DAY! The high on Thursday jumped all the way to 70°. It’s a great change from the ice and lows in the teens.

Thursday was a near-repeat of Wednesday. But Friday will be several degrees warmer.

Temperatures on Friday will jump up into the middle and upper 70s! Maybe even a few 80s. This is ahead of a cold front that moves in overnight Friday into Saturday morning. It won’t be a massive chill, but it does bring a noticeable change.

Middle part of next week brings our next best shot at some rain.





