DFW Forecast: Warm before another weekend cold front

February 10, 2022
Al Lindsey
DALLAS — WHAT A DAY! The high on Thursday jumped all the way to 70°. It’s a great change from the ice and lows in the teens.

Thursday was a near-repeat of Wednesday. But Friday will be several degrees warmer. 

Temperatures on Friday will jump up into the middle and upper 70s! Maybe even a few 80s. This is ahead of a cold front that moves in overnight Friday into Saturday morning. It won’t be a massive chill, but it does bring a noticeable change. 

Middle part of next week brings our next best shot at some rain. 



