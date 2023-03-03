DFW power outages: Latest Oncor numbers after severe storms

As of 6 a.m. Friday, about 67,000 other people have been nonetheless with out power in North Texas.

DALLAS — We knew Thursday night time used to be going to be an energetic one throughout North Texas. And it used to be.

Severe thunderstorms packed heavy straightline winds that led to harm around the Dallas-Fort Worth space. And in consequence, just about 300,000 Oncor consumers misplaced power.

Oncor, the electrical transmission corporate for North Texas and surrounding spaces, reported a top collection of 290,000 outages Thursday. The corporate used to be in a position to revive power to 223,000 of the ones consumers through Friday morning.

As of 6 a.m., 67,000 consumers have been nonetheless with out power. The outages Friday morning have been scattered around the North Texas space, although about 24,000 have been within the Tarrant County space, and round 15,000 have been within the Dallas space.

Oncor, which is accountable for solving the electrical poles and features when outages happen, additionally covers spaces of East Texas and Central Texas. But many of the Oncor outages on Thursday night time have been in North Texas.

At one level Thursday night time, two water pumping stations in Richardson misplaced power, inflicting the town to invite citizens to forestall the use of water. Oncor had an emergency reaction and used to be in a position to revive power to the pumping stations through round 10 p.m.

“Persistent high winds in excess of 80 mph were documented across our service area, leading to downed trees and debris in power lines, heavily damaged electric equipment and poor road conditions,” Oncor stated in a remark Friday. “Strong rain, intense cloud to ground lightning and large hail was also reported. Oncor teams began work as soon as it was safe to do so and will continue working around the clock until power can be restored.”