DFW road conditions: Melted ice, snow refreezes as temps drop







DALLAS — The ice and snow that melted earlier Thursday has now frozen back over as temperatures plummet further below freezing tonight. So, stay home if you can and stay safe.

If you need a good depiction of what the roads are like, here’s a mini representation of how slick it can be. And if you need a good puck replacement for hockey, we may have an idea – mints anyone?

WFAA photographer Giovanni Garcia has been out with reporter Scoop Jefferson as road conditions worsen across North Texas.

Garcia tweeted this video of him sliding a packet of mints across the icy surface of the road in a neighborhood, sending the mints flying several driveways down from where he was standing.

Stay home if you don’t need to be out on the roads. Anything that melted today has now frozen over or beginning to freeze. @scoopjefferson & I are seeing many similar to exact same road conditions on city streets & highways. Watch @wfaa at 10pm for updates on weather and roads. pic.twitter.com/87iMVtODBC — Giovanni G. Garcia (@giovanniphotog) February 3, 2022

And if you’re wondering when roads will get better – it may not be until this weekend.

Even though you may see some improvements Friday, as the sun is expected to rise and temperatures increase – don’t forget about the black ice as night falls.

To take a look at your current road conditions, click here to visit the TxDOT page.

And take it extra easy on bridges and elevated surfaces where slick spots may still exist. If you can skate or play hockey on your roadway, we suggest you stay out of your car and enjoy the fun while it lasts!









