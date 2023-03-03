DFW Severe Weather: How many tornadoes, hail, high wind reports





DALLAS — Severe storms moved via North Texas on Thursday, and harm is continuous to be reported around the house.

The serious climate carried robust winds and taken down hail all the way through the area. A twister watch used to be additionally issued for lots of the house throughout the night hours.

The serious storms cleared out via the overdue night hours.

The WFAA Weather Team used to be monitoring twister and hail reports all the way through the evening and meteorologist Greg Fields broke down what we noticed all the way through the evening. It’s vital to notice that twister confirmations come from the National Weather Service (NWS) when they habits surveys of the scene, so we may not know precisely how many tornados there really have been till the company determines that.

Still, we checked out how many reports there have been around the house.

So some distance, as of Friday morning, there have been 112 wind reports, 29 hail reports and 6 twister reports. Most of the reports of doable tornadoes closest to the metroplex passed off in East Texas round Interstate 30 close to Sulphur Springs. The NWS in Shreveport, La., has already made up our minds the realm close to Sulphur Springs as a possible harm house.

Here are spaces that we can be investigating for twister harm within the coming days from our first spherical of serious climate. More harm will probably be conceivable with the road of storms transferring around the house this night. If you will have harm, please tell us within the feedback. pic.twitter.com/kmwwnWlhvh — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) March 3, 2023

You’ll spotted there have been an abundance of wind and hail reports alongside the western and north western parts of D-FW. The best possible wind reports we noticed on Thursday evening have been:

