DFW storms: Damage reported in North Texas from severe weather





DALLAS — Severe storms moved thru North Texas on Thursday, and harm is continuous to be reported around the house.

The severe weather carried tough winds and taken down hail all the way through the area. A twister watch was once additionally issued for lots of the house during the night time hours.

The storms have been anticipated to filter out via overdue Thursday night time.

At La Azteca Meat Market in Little Elm, a part of the development collapsed onto cars in entrance of the shop.

There have been no studies of accidents as clean-up starts.

Below are pictures and movies of reported typhoon harm:

tale via Source link