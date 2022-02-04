DFW weather: Aerial video of North Texas winter storm







DALLAS — Need a better view of how North Texas is affected by the winter storm? Look no further.

Ice and snow moved into the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Although the snowfall has stopped, accumulations remain on roads, fields, backyards — you name it.

Our WFAA drones and news chopper captured video of what the winter storm brought to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and how it has affected neighborhoods and travel.

The latest updates on the winter storm can be found here. Stay tuned in to WFAA for the latest forecast and what to expect for the rest of this winter weather event.





