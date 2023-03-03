DFW weather: Cooler and calmer to end the week in North Texas

Skies have cleared and cooler temperatures have settled in to end the week.

DALLAS — Skies have cleared after Thursday evening’s serious storms introduced hail, prime winds and heavy rain throughout North Texas. Damage stories have trickled in from a number of spaces, together with Denton, Hopkins and Parker counties.

The town of Weatherford additionally stated a imaginable twister moved thru their house, inflicting fashionable outages and injury to colleges. But we will stay a watch out for the National Weather Service for an legit injury file.

For Friday, cooler temperatures have now settled in and will stick round for the day. Winds will nonetheless be brisk for many Friday however will start to calm down heading into the afternoon. Highs will best out shut to seasonal reasonable.

Weekend outlook

The climate heading into the weekend appears nice, as temperatures and south winds go back. Expect most commonly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.

So, when you’ve got any out of doors plans, stay them!

10-day Forecast

Looking forward into subsequent week, temperatures will heat again into the 80s with some other likelihood for showers and storms starting overdue Tuesday into Wednesday.