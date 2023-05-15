DFW weather forecast: Latest on rain chances this week





Residents of North Texas want to concentrate on some attainable rain this week. To get ready for what’s forward, right here’s what to anticipate.

While rain isn’t anticipated to fall all day lengthy, there could also be a couple of scattered showers and storms, particularly within the afternoon and night time, as a susceptible chilly entrance strikes during the area. Severe storms aren’t anticipated, however robust wind gusts or small hail in a hurricane or two can’t be dominated out. Any thunderstorms that increase will deliver heavy rain and lightning.