DFW weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead of possible wintry mix

Storm chances return early in the week. Colder air settles in and could bring the chance for wintry weather.

This weekend is looking nice!

The mornings remain chilly. Sunshine and southerly winds bring our temperatures to the mid-60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.

Sunday will be warm, dry and breezy. That combination, in addition to dry vegetation, brings an elevated fire weather threat. It’ll be a good idea to avoid outdoor burning or any activities that lead to sparks.

Monday

Most of Monday will remain dry. Thunderstorm chances will be on the rise Monday afternoon through Monday night, generally east of I-35. This is all ahead of an approaching dryline.

Rain coverage on Monday will be near 20% with coverage increasing to 60% during Monday night. Severity of the storms will depend on timing. If storms develop during the early afternoon or evening, the severe potential will be higher. If storms develop in the evening and overnight, severe potential will be lower and instability is lower.

Stay tuned over the next couple of days as we get a better idea of storm timing.

Tuesday

A strong cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing the return of much cooler temperatures. High temperatures will likely happen during the morning.

If there is enough moisture, some storms may develop along and ahead of the front.

If there is rain, it’ll most likely happen during the morning hours and coverage will likely be near 30%. Rain exits by noon, as colder air continues to filter in.

Watch out, winds will also be between 10-25 mph.

Wednesday through late Thursday

Cold air continues to filter into North Texas through mid-week.

Temperatures will struggle to climb above the 30s for much of the day Wednesday. Wind chills will likely be in the teens.

At the same time, a disturbance will bring moisture into the area. This will support some form of wintry mix Wednesday through late Thursday with coverage between 40%-60%. At this time, some things remain uncertain.

What areas will see what kind of precipitation, amounts, and exact timing will become clearer in the days to come.