DFW weather: Is snow in forecast? How much? When? What to expect

The coldest air of the season so far is set to arrive in North Texas late this week along with freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

EN ESPAÑOL: Tiempo invernal: cuando se espera el frío, hielo, aguanieve y posiblemente nieve por el Norte de Texas

Winter storm warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of North Texas. This was issued due to the likelihood a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow falling and accumulating in North Texas.

The forecast has NOT changed. The Winter Storm Watch that was in effect for most of North Teas has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning now that the storm is less than 24hrs away.

Travel will be difficult, especially on bridges and overpasses. Ice accumulations and gusty winds on utility lines could cause power disruptions. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 3 p.m Wednesday. for areas west/northwest of D-FW as below freezing temps and wintry weather will be possible there first. The Winter Storm Warnings goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the D-FW area and the rest of North Texas. The Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday when all wintry weather should be done falling in North Texas.

Fast facts

– The coldest air of the season is set to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures starting Wednesday evening will fall below freezing and may not warm up above freezing again until midday Saturday.

– Rain will likely transition to freezing rain then to sleet then to snow in parts of North Texas Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

– Accumulations of ice and snow are looking more likely. This will cause travel problems as well as the potential for power outages in parts of North Texas.

Timing

The arctic cold front looks to arrive Wednesday morning. So high temps will happen first thing Wednesday with falling temps and windy conditions the rest of the day.

Since temps will not immediately fall to freezing, any precipitation around will remain rain for most of the day.

The exception being far western and northwestern North Texas where rain may transition to a freezing rain or sleet mix during the afternoon.

Watch the latest forecast video, as of Monday evening:

As very cold air continues to spill into North Texas Wednesday night, a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet is possible for Dallas-Fort Worth and the surrounding areas. This would mean accumulations of ice would be more likely than snow.

By Thursday morning and through the day Thursday, that freezing rain and sleet mix could transition to mainly snow across most of North Texas.

Accumulations or amounts

Now that we are close to the event, we have an idea of what you can expect for freezing rain, sleet, and snow totals.

Remember, freezing rain, which will cause ice, will be the first to accumulate.

The highest totals of freezing rain look to be areas north and northeast of immediate D-FW, but parts of Collin County could see higher ice totals.

Areas that see the highest amounts of freezing rain will also be most susceptible to power outages.

Freezing rain will transition to a sleet and snow mix. 1st across western North Texas. Then across the rest of North Texas, including D-FW by Thursday morning.

Since western North Texas will transition to sleet/snow the soonest, the highest totals of sleet and snow will happen there.

For D-FW and the rest of North Texas, any sleet or snow will accumulate on top of the freezing rain or ice.

Travel concerns

Once freezing rain starts to fall, travel will only go downhill.

For D-FW that will be Wednesday evening, starting around 6-7 p.m. at the earliest, but likely closer to 8-9 p.m.

Then travel issues will only continue all day on Thursday due to sleet and snow continuing to fall and no melting.

Since hardly any melting will occur, Friday morning will likely have big issues as well.

During the day Friday, actual temps (which are taken in the shade) may not warm above freezing, but it will also come with sunshine. Areas that see good sunshine should start to melt any ice or snow.

However, anything that does melt will re-freeze Friday night and lingering slick spots or travel issues are possible Saturday morning.

Thankfully, a good deal of melting will occur on Saturday with only a few slick spots likely by Sunday morning.

Temperatures

This does look to be the coldest air of the season so far. Temps will likely fall below freezing sometime Wednesday evening (9 p.m. give or take) and then not warm up above freezing until Saturday around midday.

Lows look to be well down in the 20s Thursday morning, with lows in the teens Friday and Saturday morning.

None of these temps look to be record cold, but very cold nonetheless.

Power Outages

With the events of last year, this is likely on everyone’s mind.

With any winter weather event, there is always the risk of power outages. Especially if ice is in the forecast.

Ice can accumulate and weigh down powerlines causing them to stop working. Or ice on tree branches can sag down onto powerlines as well. You can have the best electric grid in the world, but if powerlines are above ground, there will always be a threat for power outages.

We’ve seen that before. Events of February 2011 and December 2013 “Cobblestone Ice” come to mind.

What ends up happening with this event remains to be see, but we’ve seen winter storms have a strong impact on power and travel in North Texas.

Will this be like February 2021?

That was a once in a 30- to 50- to 100-year event, depending on what metric you want to look at.

Last year we had over 7 days in a row with below freezing temps. Lows in the single digits and below 0 degrees. As well as highs only in the teens.

While it will get cold this week, it will not be that cold. And there does not look to be threat of the cold sticking around for that long. High temps by the weekend look to be back in the 40s to 50s.

Could there be power outages? It’s certainly possible, but this cold snap and winter weather event does not look to affect the entire state like last year, which was one of the major problems in 2021. Power outages may be more localized due to ice. Where that occurs is very hard to predict.