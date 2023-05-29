DFW weather: Memorial Day Weekend

DALLAS — We hope everybody’s playing their vacation! But will the elements cooperate along with your plans? Let’s have a look.

Memorial Day Rain

Hit or pass over showers and storms have advanced in North Texas on Memorial Day. They will proceed in the course of the night into the early midnight hours ahead of demise out heading into the in a single day.

Severe storms are not likely, however any t-storms could have heavy rain and lightning. Some gusty winds or small hail cannot be dominated out as neatly.

Don’t cancel any plans however have an indoor back-up in case you wish to have to transport issues indoors.

Tuesday

Another heat and muggy day, however rain protection will likely be lower than the closing couple of days.

A pop-up bathe or hurricane conceivable in or round DFW, however protection seems like 10-20% at highest.

The next protection of scattered showers and storms is conceivable for jap North Texas into East Texas. Once once more, critical storms are not likely, however any t-storms could have heavy rain and lightning.

10-day Forecast

Temps will heat this week as rain possibilities pass away for now. Highs will succeed in the 90s this week, however that is best 1-3° above customary for this time of the yr. It is set to June in spite of everything!