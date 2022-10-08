DFW Weather: Temperatures in the 90s return week of Oct. 2





A chilly entrance Friday evening introduced barely drier, cooler air into North Texas.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t deliver any rain probabilities to the space, however it’s nice if in case you have any outside plans.

It’ll heat up a tad Sunday and early subsequent week.

The sample appears to shift or change bringing again rain probabilities to North Texas.

By the Wednesday or Thursday, rain probabilities return.

The timing, protection, and quantities will probably be fine-tuned as we get nearer.

