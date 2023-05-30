DFW weather the week of May 29 – June 3, 2023

There can be an Ozone Action Day on Tuesday, with upper ranges of ozone anticipated in the afternoon. Groups with breathing problems are suggested to restrict their out of doors time. This is led to through hotter temperatures, low winds, sunshine, and air pollution, and may also be lowered through proscribing using. Thunderstorms are anticipated right through the day, with the best protection alongside and east of Dallas-Fort Worth. While serious weather isn’t anticipated, more potent storms might deliver with them heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and common lightning. High temperatures can be in the mid to higher 80s, as regards to standard for this time of yr.