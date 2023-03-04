DFW Weekend Guide: March 3-5, 2023

You’ve were given gala’s. You’ve were given live shows. You’ve were given a celeb look.

DALLAS — Listen… (or learn, I suppose).

I do know we typically in finding about 30 issues to do in North Texas for the weekend, however a large number of what we discovered this time round has greater than sufficient happening.

You’ve were given a celeb look.

You’ve were given a circus, and so a lot more.

But take into account, the Dallas-Fort Worth space is getting better from Thursday’s critical climate, so stay a watch out for any tournament delays and/or cancellations.

Here’s what we have were given for the weekend:

Friday, March 3

Mark Wahlberg bottle signing (Dallas)

Actor Mark Wahlberg will likely be in Dallas on Friday to advertise is new tequila emblem, Flecha Azul.

He’ll be signing bottles from 1-3 p.m. on the Spec’s location along Highway 75 close to Walnut Hill Lane.

Admission to the bottle signing is unfastened, however lovers are inspired to reach early. Last time there was once a celeb look alongside U.S. 75, there have been strains wrapped across the retailer.

Saturday, March 4

Something about getting dressed as much as down some mimosas seems like such a lot a laugh! If you might be at the identical wavelength as me, seize your tickets and head right down to Texas Live!

There will likely be customized mimosas at each venue, are living track around the district, along side giveaway and brunch choices to steadiness out the mimosas.

Tickets get started at $20, all coming together with your selection of mimosas, a couple of sun shades, and an be offering for $5 further mimosas.

Sunday, March 5

Can the Mavs jump again from their Tuesday recreation towards the Pacers? You can see for your self in Allen.

The HUB will host an eye fixed birthday celebration beginning at midday on Sunday as they take at the Phoenix Suns.