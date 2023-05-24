DFW Weekend Weather: May 20-21, 2023





A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is these days in impact for spaces west of DFW till 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. As for the remainder of the week, meteorologists name the elements development “northwest flow”, because of this that showers and storms will shape northwest of North Texas and transfer in a southeast route following the drift of upper-level winds. Although North Texas will principally see probabilities for middle of the night rain, some pop-up process is conceivable all through the day. This form of climate development can also be difficult to forecast in regards to precise rain probabilities and timing, so it is very important to stay checking again for updates.

Storms will shape in West Texas and the Texas Panhandle Tuesday evening after which transfer into western North Texas past due within the evening and early Wednesday morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for western North Texas till 2 a.m., and the principle threats with those storms can be destructive wind gusts (60-70mph) and as much as quarter dimension hail.

As storms transfer into the guts of North Texas, they’re going to proceed to weaken however most probably persist lengthy sufficient to offer portions of the DFW space some rain after middle of the night into the early morning hours Wednesday. Although no longer all of North Texas will see rainfall in a single day, spaces east of I-35, in particular from DFW to the north, can have decrease probabilities.

Northwest drift continues Wednesday via Friday with principally middle of the night rain probabilities throughout western North Texas. Although extra hours can be dry than no longer, some pop-up showers and storms can occur all through the day. The vacation weekend is taking a look principally dry, heat, and breezy, however it isn’t inconceivable for some spotty rain to happen. Temperatures will upward push throughout the weekend, with Memorial Day being the warmest day with highs within the higher 80s to low 90s. The customary top for Memorial Day is 88°, which is round the place it’s anticipated to be.

For the following ten days, it is strongly recommended to stick up-to-date on climate forecasts to stick ready for any upcoming critical climate occasions.