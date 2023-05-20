DFW WFAA Weather Forecast: Friday has potential for severe storms





A severe climate watch has been issued for maximum of North Texas, together with the Dallas-Fort Worth house, till 10 p.m. on Friday, May nineteenth. This is because of the coming of any other chilly entrance that introduced with it the potential for scattered thunderstorms.

While well-liked rain isn’t anticipated, a few of these thunderstorms may flip severe with the potential for hail as much as the scale of quarters and destructive wind gusts. We advise everybody to take precaution and keep knowledgeable as extra updates develop into to be had.

If you might be within the Dallas-Fort Worth house, stay your self up-to-date with the newest news about climate and its have an effect on. Remember that your protection must be your best precedence.