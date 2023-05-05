DFW WFAA weather forecast: Strong storms Thursday





According to the most recent weather forecast, North Texas will enjoy hotter weather, upper humidity, and storms this week. The critical weather signals are these days in impact for Thursday night, and any storms that shape may well be critical. While typhoon protection will not be top, the principle risk for Thursday evening’s storms will probably be massive hail and robust winds. Areas south of Interstate 20 may additionally enjoy an remoted flood risk if the typhoon protection will increase.

The dryline is predicted to transport from side to side over the following couple of days, protecting the typhoon doable increased all over the afternoons of Friday and Saturday. Storm protection will probably be decrease on at the present time in comparison to Thursday, however the principle hazards will nonetheless be massive hail and robust winds. The absolute best typhoon protection is predicted to be south of DFW against Central Texas on Friday.

By the top of the week, the weather gets a lot hotter with upper humidity and typhoon possibilities. The temperature may succeed in the 90s with a warmth index a couple of levels above the temperature. The upper humidity comes from a breezy southerly wind returning to North Texas. Keep checking again for updates because it is still critical weather season and issues can all the time alternate briefly!

Author: Mariel Ruiz, Kyle Roberts, Jesse Hawila Published: 12:05 PM CDT May 3, 2023 Updated: 11:11 PM CDT May 4, 2023







DALLAS — Severe weather signals Thursday night Here's the most recent critical thunderstorm watch in North Texas. This will expire in the dead of night. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/ihHrwpgNhw — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) May 5, 2023 Storm Timeline Storm protection does no longer glance top, however any storms that shape may well be critical. It isn't unattainable for the Dallas-Fort Worth space to look a decaying or demise critical typhoon. So, critical possibilities for DFW aren't 0, however glance less than western spaces at this level. The primary risk for Thursday evening's storms will probably be massive hail and robust winds. Higher typhoon protection south of Interstate 20 may carry an remoted flood risk. Warmer with rain possibilities The finish of the week brings a lot hotter air, upper humidity and typhoon possibilities. Many places will probably be trending upwards of 10 levels hotter than the norm for early May. The upper humidity comes from a breezy southerly wind returning to North Texas. Friday storms On Friday, typhoon protection appears to be the absolute best south of DFW against Central Texas. Storm protection will probably be decrease Friday and Saturday in comparison to Thursday, however the principle hazards will nonetheless be massive hail and robust winds. 10-day forecast Keep checking again for updates because it is still critical weather season and issues can all the time alternate briefly!


