DFW winter weather: Latest updates before sleet, snow arrive

Sleet, ice and snow are all in the forecast for our region.
North Texas goes under a winter storm warning Wednesday afternoon, as a system expected to bring sleet, ice and snow will move into the region.
While the storm is not expected to be as severe as last year’s February freeze, temperatures will still drop below freezing for an extended period of time, and wintry precipitation is likely to cause travel issues across North Texas.
Several school districts have already canceled classes for Thursday, and some for Friday, too. Southwest Airlines is suspending operations Thursday at Dallas Love Field, ahead of the storm.
Here are the latest updates:
Latest forecast, as of Wednesday morning
As of Wednesday morning, the forecast has not changed. The Winter Storm Watch that was in effect for most of North Texas was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, which will go into effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Travel will be difficult, especially on bridges and overpasses. Ice accumulations and gusty winds on utility lines could cause power disruptions. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
As for timing, North Texas is expected to reach the freezing point between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., though it will feel colder by early Wednesday afternoon as a strong north wind brings in the front.
Watch Meteorologist Greg Fields’ latest forecast Wednesday morning:
School closings
Many school districts are monitoring the situation and are preparing to adjust their plans for the upcoming school days. And several have already planned to cancel classes on Thursday, including the Dallas Independent School District. Other districts are planning to cancel in-person learning but continue virtual learning.
For a full list of school closures, go to wfaa.com/closings.
How Dallas is preparing
The City of Dallas will open its emergency operations center at noon Wednesday as a winter storm approaches North Texas.
On Tuesday, as a new storm was inching closer, even the director of the office of emergency management for the city of Dallas admitted to feeling “anxiety.”
“But we are much better prepared than we were last year,” said Rocky Vaz. “We do not expect this event to be the same magnitude we saw last year.”
Vaz said Oncor, the largest electricity provider to North Texas homes, is most concerned about ice causing power outages in neighborhoods.
Iced over tree branches could fall and take down power lines, or lines themselves could experience ice accumulations.
“We do not anticipate any large-scale citywide power outages that we saw last February, but we have contingency planning and we are prepared to deal with that if that does happen,” Vaz said.
