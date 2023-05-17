Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen hits bird during warmups, stirring up memories of Randy Johnson

During his pre-game warmup regimen for a highway sport towards the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen hit a passing bird with a curveball, ensuing within the bird’s loss of life.

This atypical incident introduced again memories for the Diamondbacks of a an identical incident that took place in 2001 when Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson hit and obliterated a bird with a pitch during a spring coaching sport.

Compared to Johnson’s incident, Gallen’s was once much less dramatic, because the bird simply fell to the bottom along with his pitch’s redirection. Nonetheless, it’s one of the newest examples of birds being in danger at ballparks, equivalent to when New York Yankees’ Dave Winfield killed a seagull with successful during a sport in 1985.

Gallen has had a very good season thus far, retaining an excellent 2.35 ERA, 6-1 file, 0.855 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts throughout 9 begins. As of now, his WHIP mark is the most efficient within the National League.