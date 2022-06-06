Diamondbacks sign veteran lefty Dallas Keuchel to minor-league contract

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel to a minor-league contract, CBS Sports activities confirmed. Keuchel was not too long ago designated for project by the Chicago White Sox. Ken Rosenthal adds that Keuchel will report back to Triple-A and will opt-out if he isn’t added to the energetic major-league roster by a sure date.

Keuchel in his age-34 season has struggled badly. Throughout eight begins with Chicago, he pitched to a 7.88 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 20 walks — 18 unintentional — in 32 innings. Keuchel in 2021 registered a 5.28 ERA with 105 runs allowed in 162 innings. The Sox signed Keuchel to a three-year, $55.5 million contract previous to the abbreviated 2020 season, and he fared fairly effectively in his first 12 months with Chicago, as he put up a 1.99 ERA in 11 begins. Since then, nonetheless, he is met with little success.

He is owed the steadiness of an $18 million, however as a result of Keuchel cleared waivers after his DFA the Diamondbacks will cowl simply the pro-rated league minimal. The White Sox will cowl the remainder of his remaining 2022 wage.

Keuchel, a five-time Gold Glover and the 2015 AL Cy Younger winner, has by no means boasted good velocity, however his deep repertoire and robust groundball tendencies have afforded him a lot success earlier in his profession. This season, nonetheless, he is posting the bottom groundball price of his profession.

The hope in Arizona is {that a} reunion with pitching coach Brent Strom, who labored with Keuchel throughout his peak years with the Astros, could unlock a few of his outdated abilities on the mound.