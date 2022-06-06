Diamondbacks vs. Reds odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Monday, June 6 best bets from proven model

The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29) journey to Nice American Ball Park to tackle the Cincinnati Reds (18-35) on Monday night. Each groups head into this battle on dropping streaks as Arizona has dropped two straight video games whereas Cincinnati is on a three-game dropping streak. Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA) is on the hill for Cincinnati, whereas Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) is beginning for Arizona.

The primary pitch is about for six:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is the -120 cash line favourite (danger $120 to win $100) within the newest Diamondbacks vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas Arizona is a +100 underdog. The over-under for complete runs scored is 9.5.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each MLB recreation 10,000 occasions and it's off to a robust begin to the 2022 season. It is on a 52-37 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks via 9 weeks.

Now, listed below are a number of MLB odds and betting strains for Reds vs. Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks vs. Reds cash line: Cincinnati -120, Arizona +100

Diamondbacks vs. Reds run-line: Arizona +1.5 (-175)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds over-under: 9.5 runs

ARI: Diamondbacks are 4-1 of their final 5 Monday video games

CIN: Reds are 7-2 of their final 9 throughout Recreation 1 of a sequence

Featured Recreation | Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Why you must again the Diamondbacks

Second baseman Ketel Marte is a dependable defender as a result of very good instincts, has excellent velocity to fly across the bases and might make constant contact with the baseball. The 28-year-old at present leads the staff in batting common (.262) and hits (49) together with three homers and 18 RBI. On June 4, he went 2-for-Four with two doubles and one run scored.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho is a easy offensive outlet with home-run energy and run-producing qualities. Varsho has an aggressive method on the dish and he ranks second on the staff with eight homers whereas main Arizona in runs scored (27). All eight of his residence runs have come towards RHPs like Greene whereas his OPS is 240 factors higher versus righties than towards lefties.

Why you must again the Reds

Third baseman Brandon Drury is a pure run producer with glorious bat velocity and management. Drury owns a robust throwing arm from the nook and delivers darts throughout the diamond. The 29-year-old really presents place flexibility and might play each within the infield or outfield. Drury is first on the staff in residence runs (9) and hits (43), and he is additionally tallied two-plus hits in 4 of his final 5 video games.

Catcher Tyler Stephenson is a tall and lengthy athlete with uncooked energy. Stephenson has an excellent batter’s eye along with his line-drive swing as he is ready to drive the ball into any hole and produce runs. Stephenson additionally has a robust arm from behind the plate as solely two different NL catchers have thrown out extra baserunners than him. His batting common is .298 with 4 homers and 26 RBI, and in his final outing, he went 3-for-Four with a double and two RBI.

The way to make Diamondbacks vs. Reds picks

SportsLine's mannequin is leaning over on the full, projecting 10.1 mixed runs.

So who wins Reds vs. Diamondbacks? And which facet has all the worth? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and discover out.